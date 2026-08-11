The body of a 60-year-old man who went missing from Alappuzha was washed ashore on Alappuzha beach under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Anilkumar, a resident of Kaithamuttom in Punnapra Vadackal.

Anilkumar had been missing since 3 pm on Monday. His body with hands tied was spotted by villagers on the beach around 9 am on Tuesday. Police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact circumstances of his death. The body has been shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination to establish whether foul play was involved.