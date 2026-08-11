Thiruvananthapuram: Former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Tuesday defended the previous LDF government's efforts to bring Argentina's football team, including Lionel Messi, to Kerala, saying all government-level procedures were followed and the state suffered no financial loss or liability in connection with the proposed match.

His remarks came amid renewed controversy over the failed proposal after current Sports Minister O J Janeesh sought a further probe into the previous government's efforts following an inquiry report by the Sports Department that flagged alleged financial irregularities running into crores of rupees and multiple rule violations. The report also recommended Vigilance and central agency investigations into possible violations of foreign exchange and money laundering laws.

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However, official sources familiar with the matter dismissed the findings as baseless. An official also told Onmanorama the government had neither suffered any financial loss nor incurred any liability. The official added that meetings involving the Chief Secretary and the then Chief Minister were limited to issues such as law and order and crowd management, and therefore the Financial Code, Store Purchase Manual, Service Rules and FCRA provisions would not apply.

Abdurahiman said the initiative to bring the Argentina team was launched after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Union Ministries of Sports and Finance. The sponsor had also secured permission from the Reserve Bank of India to make the payment to the AFA through a public sector bank.

“Such approvals from various Union ministries are granted only on the basis of an application submitted by the State Sports Department Secretary. Therefore, the claim that the Sports Department was unaware of the proceedings is completely false,” he said.

He also rejected allegations that the sponsor was granted rights over the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor in return for renovating the facility, calling the claim malicious and factually incorrect.

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According to Abdurahiman, the state government had invited the 2022 World Cup champions as part of its broader efforts to promote sports development through international cooperation. The Argentina team had expressed its willingness to play a friendly match following the invitation, he said.

Two institutions had initially expressed interest in sponsoring the event. After the first sponsor failed to meet the stipulated conditions, Reporter Broadcasting Company was selected and subsequently entered into an agreement with the AFA.

Abdurahiman said a government order had made it clear that the sponsor would bear all financial liabilities related to the match. The AFA had also officially announced that the team would visit Kerala.

He said the government did not enter into a direct agreement with the AFA because football associations are private organisations and the AFA itself preferred to work through a private sponsor.

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"Discussions with the AFA were held through the Sports Department Secretary and Sports Director, followed by an in-person meeting in Madrid. The talks included proposals to establish Argentina soccer schools and sports training academies in Kerala and provide training to local coaches," he said.

According to the former minister, the Madrid visit also involved discussions with La Liga and Spain's Higher Sports Council on cooperation in sports science, research, skill development and digitalisation. Talks with La Liga covered technical assistance for infrastructure development, curriculum reforms in sports schools, para-football and financial support for the sports sector.

Abdurahiman said promoting the sports economy was a key objective of the state's 2023 sports policy and that foreign cooperation was crucial to achieving it. He noted that the 2025-26 state Budget had allocated ₹8.4 crore under the Sports Development Fund, including for foreign cooperation.

He also cited previous sports cooperation programmes with Italy, Australia, the Netherlands and Cuba, including a football academy established at GV Raja Sports School in collaboration with AC Milan, football and hockey training programmes with Dutch organisations, coach training with Victoria University in Australia and a Che Memorial Chess Tournament held in collaboration with Cuba.

On the proposed venue, Abdurahiman said the decision to hold the match at the Kaloor stadium was based on a letter from the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). The GCDA had decided to hand over the stadium to Sports Kerala Foundation, a state PSU, specifically for the event, while the sponsor was to bear the cost of preparing the facility.

“No rights over the stadium were granted to the sponsor,” he said, adding that the GCDA chairman had clarified that there was no decision to hand over the stadium to any private entity.

Abdurahiman alleged that the new government was raising the allegations against the previous administration to divert attention from its own shortcomings. He said the Messi-related controversy had been revived because of the issue's potential to attract public attention.

The former minister maintained that the allegations had already been answered when they were raised earlier and expressed confidence that the public would reject what he described as politically motivated claims against the Left.