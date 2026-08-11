Sports Minister O J Janeesh has called for a further investigation into the previous LDF government’s promise to bring Lionel Messi to Kerala, as well as the financial transactions linked to the proposal.

The minister said the Sports Department’s report on the matter was prepared as a confidential document and that he would comment further after a detailed discussion at the government level.

“It has become clear that some aspects require further investigation. Any prominent player can play here only in accordance with the existing laws and regulations of the country and the state. We need to examine whether government rules were strictly followed in the earlier proceedings,” Janeesh said.

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He said the discussions about bringing Messi to Kerala began with an email received by the then sports minister. “However, there are doubts as to whether government proceedings should have been initiated in this manner,” he said.

Janeesh added that the present government’s objective was not merely to bring Messi to Kerala but to nurture new Messis from Kerala.

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It was in July 2023 that then Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced Messi’s arrival in Kerala, triggering huge excitement among football fans. A Sports Department inquiry has found that crores of rupees were allegedly misappropriated during the previous government’s tenure in the name of bringing Messi to Kerala. Although the sponsor claims to have paid ₹126 crore to the Argentine Football Association, there is no document to establish that the payment was made or that the team received the money.

Sports Department Special Secretary N Prasanth had submitted a report recommending a Vigilance probe and investigations by central agencies into possible violations of foreign exchange regulations and money laundering laws.