Peermade: A six-year-old tribal boy from Vallakkadavu in Idukki has been diagnosed with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), raising concerns over the nutritional status of vulnerable communities despite the state government’s claim last year that Kerala had eliminated extreme poverty.

The boy, belonging to the Malapandaram tribal community, has developed health complications, including damage to internal organs, due to prolonged lack of adequate nutrition. The condition was detected during medical examinations conducted at the Children’s Hospital under the Kottayam Government Medical College.

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The child's growth has been severely affected, with his height, weight and muscle development falling far below the expected levels for his age. He is also suffering from severe anaemia.

The child’s family was among those relocated to the old Forest Department quarters near Vallakkadavu after being included in the previous government’s Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme (EPEP).

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Health officials said that six other tribal children living in Vallakkadavu were also showing symptoms of severe malnutrition.

“SAM is a serious condition and can even be fatal. Children affected by it require advanced medical care and treatment,” said Dr P K Jayakumar, Superintendent of the Paediatrics Hospital at Kottayam Medical College.

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A community kitchen, which was earlier operating at Vallakkadavu for the Malapandaram tribe with the support of kind-hearted citizens, was closed down a year ago. Currently, members of the tribe are receiving rice, wheat and ‘atta’ (wheat flour) from ration shops under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS). However, Malapandaram people do not cook food regularly. Similarly, even though the tribal children are enrolled in anganwadis – where free nutritious food is provided- they do not attend classes daily.

At present, tribal families receive rice, wheat and atta through ration shops under the Public Distribution System (PDS). However, officials pointed out that many families do not prepare meals at regular intervals, affecting the nutritional intake of children.

Though tribal children are enrolled in anganwadis, where free nutritious food is provided, many of them do not attend regularly, limiting their access to these services.

The Malapandarams, a tribal community traditionally living deep inside forests, were relocated to Vallakkadavu in 2018 following the devastating floods as part of efforts to ensure their safety.

The latest case has brought renewed attention to the challenges faced by tribal communities in accessing regular nutrition, healthcare and welfare benefits.