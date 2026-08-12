Two signatories to the agreement between Reporter Broadcasting Company Private Limited (RBC) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to bring Messi and team to Kerala -- Claudio Tapia and Victor Blanca -- have faced multiple cases of alleged tax fraud, money laundering and financial mismanagement in Argentina, even forcing a court in Buenos Aires to issue a travel ban on them.

In the agreement signed on December 20, 2024, with Anto Augustine of RBC, Tapia and Blanco represented AFA as President and General Secretary, respectively. The agreement also shows Tourprodenter as the collection agent of the AFA. It was agreed that all funds shall be deposited into the company's account at Bank of America. Accordingly, Tourprodenter received $14.5 million in two instalments.

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Claudio Tapia, who signed as the second party in the agreement for the Messi-led Argentina team to Kerala, was summoned for questioning in March 2026 by the court in Buenos Aires. Quoting court documents, the Associated Press reported that he is accused of failing to pay social contributions amounting to 19 billion pesos ($12.8 million) in 2024 and 2025.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed by the country's customs collection and control agency. The court had then issued a travel ban on AFA treasurer Pablo Toviggino and other office- bearers Cristian Malaspina, Gustavo Lorenzo and Victor Blanco. Along with Tapia, Blanco has signed the agreement with the RBC.

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Tourprodenter, AFA's collection agent, is also embroiled in another investigation. BA Times reported on a judicial investigation into AFA's handling of funds through the firm and a possible link to a luxury mansion in Pilar. Reports also surfaced about a federal investigation in the US into offshore funds and financial deals of AFA.

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While local dailies had reported that Tapia was summoned for questioning, AFA came up with an explanation that none of the officials had been asked to appear for interrogation. However, the AFA release stated that the subpoena issued by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida was addressed to a third party, who was required to appear before a Grand Jury and potentially provide documentation and communications related to various individuals, including officials of this Association.

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Argentine Daily La Nacion reported in July that the US Department of Justice is looking into the business deals of the US-based company owned by Tapia with Tourprodenter and how the firm channelled funds.

The report submitted by the Special Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, to the Chief Minister flags reports about the deals of Tourprodenter. Miami Herald, which actively pursued the case, has reported that the FBI is investigating whether Tourprodenter illegally routed more than $300 million in sponsorship receipts through the US banking system and remittance companies to top AFA executives and associates in Argentina for their personal use.

Documents show that Tapia sent an invitation to RBC in August 2025 for a meeting on September 1 and to attend a match between Argentina and Venezuela on September 4, 2025.