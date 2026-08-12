Kottayam: Chingavanam police have arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly defrauding several people of around ₹3.5 crore by promising them nursing and other jobs in Canada.

The arrested man has been identified as Jameskutty Kuriyakose, a native of Changanassery and a permanent resident of Panangad in Ernakulam. He is the son of Chacko Kuriyakose and resides at Vilangad Roma Villa near Kamoth Temple on Naduthuruthy Road in Panangad, Kumbalam.

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Police arrested him while investigating a case registered at the Chingavanam police station. A lookout circular had been issued against him, following which he was traced near the Bangladesh border with the assistance of the Border Security Force's (BSF) immigration wing.

According to the preliminary investigation, Kuriyakose allegedly collected large sums of money from several people after assuring them that he could arrange nursing and other jobs in Canada. He allegedly failed to secure the promised employment and did not return the money, police said.

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Police have also received information about similar financial fraud cases registered against him at several other police stations, including Edathua, Karunagappally, Pathanamthitta, Koothattukulam, Peramangalam, Marangattupilly, Vaikom, Fort Kochi, Angamaly, Changanassery, Elathur, Thodupuzha and Pallikkathode. The investigation is underway.