Kasaragod: A couple working for the State Bank of India (SBI) and engaged to be married on December 26 died by suicide in Hunsur and Kochi, nearly 400 km apart, on Wednesday.

P Anushree (25), a native of Koottakkani in Kasaragod's Pallikkara grama panchayat, was found dead at her rented residence in Hunsur in Mysuru district. She was an employee at SBI's Hunsur branch. Later, around 10 am, her fiance V Amal (26), a native of Kannur district, was found dead in a hotel room near Ernakulam North Railway Station.

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The couple had been engaged, and their wedding had been scheduled for December 26, said Anushree's neighbours in Pallikkara.

Anushree was the daughter of K Chandran and Reena of Thayyil House in Kattampally, Koottakkani. Her father runs the Malabar Gas Distribution Agency in Nileshwar. Her younger sister, P Sreelakshmi, is a Kerala Police recruit. Police in Hunsur are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Amal (26) was the son of Sudhakaran and Anitha of Andiyan House at Ambalathattu near Vilamana in Kannur's Payam panchayat. He was working as a clerk at SBI's MG Road branch in Ernakulam.

He was found dead at Flagship Malabar Hotel near Ernakulam North Railway Station. Ernakulam Town North police reached the hotel after being informed by Amal's friend Shayon of Pinarayi. According to the friend, Amal had been "distressed over certain personal difficulties".

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Payam Vice President Jessy P N said Amal and Anushree were home for the weekend. "They came on Saturday and left Sunday evening. Amal's parents are building a new house here," she said. He is survived by his parents and a sister, who is working in Bengaluru.