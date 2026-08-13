In a remarkable feat of perseverance, a local farmer has turned a barren stretch of laterite rock into a vibrant, blooming paradise just in time for the Onam festival. S Gopi, a resident of Kodom Erumakkulam in Kasaragod, has successfully cultivated 2,600 marigold saplings across a 60-cent plot of leased rocky land adjacent to his house along the Odayanchal-Udayapuram road.

Cultivating flowers on a hard laterite rocky terrain is no easy task. To make the land viable for farming, Gopi had to manually transport and lay soil over the rock bed before planting the saplings. His efforts were targeted specifically at meeting the high demand for fresh flowers during the upcoming Onam season, when marigolds are in high demand for traditional floral carpets. Of the 2,600 saplings planted, the Kodom Belur Krishi Bhavan provided 400 saplings free of cost, while Gopi sourced the remaining 2,200 saplings from Tamil Nadu at a rate of ₹5 per sapling. Though Gopi has been involved in floriculture for the past four years, this year marks his largest-scale cultivation project yet.

The local agricultural department, Kodom Belur Krishi Bhavan, has offered complete guidance and technical support throughout his journey. As the golden yellow and vibrant orange marigolds sway in the breeze, they are not just a sight to behold for passers-by, but also a symbol of hard-earned success for Gopi.

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The harvest is slated entirely for the local market, with strong demand already coming from nearby temples and residents preparing for Onam celebrations. Gopi’s successful harvest serves as an inspiring example of how determination and innovative farming techniques can triumph over challenging geographical terrains.