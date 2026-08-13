Imagine being able to tell whether a chick is male or female within hours of its emergence from the egg. It may sound like a niche skill, but chick sexing is an important part of the poultry industry, and one that can open doors to a range of jobs in hatcheries and poultry farms.

Chick sexing involves separating newly hatched chicks into male and female categories, particularly in the case of layer breeds. Trained professionals use techniques such as vent, feather and colour sexing to make the distinction. The job calls for a sharp eye, intense concentration, nimble hands and, above all, consistency.

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The training in chick sexing also covers hatchery management, giving trainees hands-on experience in everything from selecting eggs and monitoring incubation to maintaining the right temperature and humidity and ensuring proper egg care. These skills are increasingly in demand at large poultry farms and commercial hatcheries.

Trained candidates can find jobs as chick sexers, chick sexing technicians, chick grading technicians, hatchery operators, hatchery and incubation technicians, supervisors and hatchery in-charges. Opportunities are also aplenty in poultry farm operations and management, as well as in chick vaccination and care.

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A short course with long-term prospects

The State Animal Husbandry Department runs a five-month certificate programme, Chick Sexing and Hatchery Management, as part of its skill training initiatives.

The course is offered at the Livestock Management Training Centre at Kudappanakunnu in Thiruvananthapuram as well as at the Central Hatchery at Chengannur. Each centre admits 12 candidates, taking the total intake to 24 trainees a batch. Two batches are conducted every year.

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Applicants must have passed SSLC, VHSE or an equivalent examination and be aged between 18 and 25. Candidates with good unaided eyesight and no physical limitations that could affect the training are eligible to apply.

Admission is based on an interview, following which a rank list is prepared. The admission fee is ₹500, with concessions available for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

The course notification is published on the Animal Husbandry Department website, https://ahd.kerala.gov.in. For details, contact 0471-2732918.

According to Dr V Sindhu, Principal Training Officer at the Livestock Management Training Centre, Kudappanakunnu, the course provides the basic qualification to work as a chick sexer in poultry farms within and outside Kerala.There are opportunities overseas as well.