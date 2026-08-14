Kottayam: In a shocking incident, the Kanjirappally police have arrested a 26-year-old man and his accomplice for allegedly snatching his mother’s gold chain to settle his debts and fund a lavish lifestyle. The arrested individuals have been identified as Tojan Kurian, 26, residing at Maramattathil

Kottayam: In a shocking incident, the Kanjirappally police have arrested a 26-year-old man and his accomplice for allegedly snatching his mother’s gold chain to settle his debts and fund a lavish lifestyle. The arrested individuals have been identified as Tojan Kurian, 26, residing at Maramattathil

Kottayam: In a shocking incident, the Kanjirappally police have arrested a 26-year-old man and his accomplice for allegedly snatching his mother’s gold chain to settle his debts and fund a lavish lifestyle. The arrested individuals have been identified as Tojan Kurian, 26, residing at Maramattathil

Kottayam: In a shocking incident, the Kanjirappally police have arrested a 26-year-old man and his accomplice for allegedly snatching his mother’s gold chain to settle his debts and fund a lavish lifestyle.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tojan Kurian, 26, residing at Maramattathil House in Teekoy, and his accomplice, Muhammed Shamshad Althaf, 41, from Chelapeeruparmabil in Aruvithura.

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A desperate bid for cash
According to the police, the incident occurred on 12 August 2026 at around 3 pm. Tojan reportedly yanked the two-sovereign gold thali chain off his mother's neck inside their home and fled the scene. He then sought the assistance of Althaf to pawn the stolen ornament at a financial institution in Erattupetta.

After securing the cash, the duo purchased a brand new mobile phone. Tojan used a portion of the money to pay off some of his debts and spent the remaining amount on alcohol, partying with friends. The police revealed that Tojan has a history of threatening his family members to extort and sell gold ornaments.

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A history of crime
Following a formal complaint, the Kanjirappally police tracked down the suspects and placed them under arrest. Investigations revealed that Althaf is a repeat offender with several theft cases registered against him and has previously served prison time. Both accused have been produced before the court and remanded to custody.

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