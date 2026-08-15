Idukki: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man stabbed his parents to death at their home in Nedumkandam and later recorded the visuals on his mobile phone before sending the video to relatives. The deceased were identified as Antony, 59, and his wife Valsamma, 55, of Parathara, Ezhukumvayal, Nedumkandam. Their son, Ajeesh, 26, has been arrested.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday. According to preliminary information, Ajeesh had an argument with his parents before allegedly attacking them in a fit of rage. After the attack, he reportedly recorded the visuals on his mobile phone and sent the video to a relative. The relative later forwarded it to the parish priest, bringing the incident to light.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nedumkandam police took Ajeesh into custody and registered a case. The bodies were found with severe injuries.

Ajeesh is suspected to have struggled with alcohol and substance abuse. He had been admitted to a de-addiction centre following prolonged alcohol abuse and returned home only last week. It is not yet clear whether he was under the influence of alcohol or any other substance at the time of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local residents reportedly became aware of the incident after hearing unusual noises from the house. The exact motive will be established after detailed interrogation of the accused.

Police will complete the inquest procedures on Saturday, after which the bodies will be handed over to the family for cremation. Nedumkandam police have launched a detailed investigation into the case.