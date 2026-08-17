Kochi: A major fire broke out at a restaurant along the National Highway near Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery on Monday afternoon, damaging the front portion of the establishment. A major tragedy was averted after staff and customers were evacuated within minutes. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at Grand Malabar Hotel at Athani around noon from the cafeteria and tea stall setup at the front facade of the hotel. Flames quickly spread across the front counters, engulfing refrigerators, billing stations, bakery products and the roofing structure. Eyewitnesses also reported hearing loud explosion-like sounds as the fire intensified. However, what triggered the fire is unclear.

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“Suddenly, fire came from that tea stall area. We evacuated everyone within five minutes. Nobody was left inside,” a hotel staff member told the media at the scene.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Nedumbassery rushed to the spot after receiving the emergency alert. Two fire tenders initially launched the firefighting operation, pumping water through multiple hoses from both sides of the building. A third fire force unit arrived shortly afterwards to assist.

Flames quickly spread across the front counters, engulfing refrigerators, billing stations, bakery products and the roofing structure. Photo: Special Arrangement

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According to Nedumbassery police, firefighters brought the blaze under control within minutes, preventing it from spreading to the main indoor dining area. Their prompt intervention also helped avert the risk posed by commercial gas cylinders kept inside the hotel kitchen.

“The front counter, cafeteria wing and exterior roofing were completely gutted in the fire. However, the timely firefighting operation prevented extensive damage to the main structure and indoor dining area. How the fire started is unclear. A detailed inspection needs to be done,” said police sources.

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The blaze also caused considerable traffic congestion along the airport access stretch of the National Highway, as motorists and curious onlookers gathered near the scene. The police intervened and cleared the area to facilitate the firefighting operation and restore traffic movement.

Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan, who happened to pass the location while the firefighting operation was underway, visited the spot and reviewed the situation.

Speaking to the media, Behanan commended the prompt response of the Fire and Rescue Services and stressed the need for greater scrutiny of safety arrangements at roadside eateries and temporary extensions.

“As I understand it, the fire has now been brought under control. The exact cause of how the fire caught needs to be investigated and ascertained. Because our fire force and rescue teams arrived promptly on the scene, a much bigger catastrophe was averted. Since this is right next to the airport, it is an exceptionally busy junction with a large influx of people at all times. We must look into the temporary constructions of these cafeterias, as many are built hastily without adequate safeguards, posing risks,” Behanan said.

An official inquiry has been initiated to determine the exact origin and cause of the fire.