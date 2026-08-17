Alappuzha: A 65-year-old man was found dead with his hands and feet tied at his rented house in Karuvatta here. He was identified as Sivankutty Chettiyar, a native of Kollam.

Preliminary reports indicate that a gold chain he was wearing and other gold ornaments kept in the house were missing. This has raised suspicion of a possible robbery. Sivankutty was alone at home when the incident occurred. His wife had gone to the hospital in connection with their daughter's delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Haripad police registered an FIR and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Further details are awaited.