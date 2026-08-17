Kalpetta: The Kerala High Court on Monday completed the hearing on the bail pleas of four persons convicted in a criminal case related to the Muthanga tribal land agitation, including Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS) co-founder M Geethanandan. The court reserved its order on the pleas.

The four were convicted by the Principal Sessions Court, Kalpetta, in a case related to the attempted murder of forest officer Abdul Salam during the violent phase of the Muthanga agitation on February 19, 2003. The trial court pronounced the verdict on July 31, more than 23 years after the incident.

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Advocate T M Rasheed, counsel for the AGMS, said the hearing before the High Court was completed on Monday. "We were expecting the bail within one week," he said. The order, either granting or rejecting bail, is expected to be issued on Tuesday.

The other three convicts are Binu, 53, of Thiruvananthapuram, Ramesan, 58, of Koyalippura near Sulthan Bathery, and Anilkumar, 58, of Appapara near Tirunelli in Mananthavady.

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The Muthanga agitation was launched by the AGMS under the leadership of tribal activist C K Janu, demanding land for landless tribal families. The agitation began at Thakarappadi in Muthanga, inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, on January 3, 2003.

The protest escalated into a violent confrontation between tribal protesters and police on February 19. Jogi, a tribal activist, and K K Vinod, a police constable, were killed in the clashes. Several police personnel, tribal protesters and media persons were also injured.

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In the case related to Vinod's death, the Principal Sessions Court acquitted all 57 accused. The court noted that 15 of the accused had died during the prolonged trial.

The separate case concerning the alleged attempt to murder forest officer Abdul Salam resulted in the conviction of the four accused, including Geethanandan.

The prolonged legal proceedings have been a major point of contention for the AGMS and the tribal community. Several of the accused had undergone medical treatment after alleging that they were subjected to custodial torture following their arrest during the agitation.

The case was initially investigated by the local police and later by the Crime Branch. The state government subsequently handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

AGMS leaders had expressed hope that the High Court would grant bail to the four convicts. The court, however, reserved its order after completing the hearing on Monday.

Advocate T M Rasheed represented the AGMS before the Principal Sessions Court, Kalpetta, while Advocate Madhusoodhanan is appearing for the AGMS before the Kerala High Court.