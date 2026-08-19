Kasaragod: A 65-year-old homemaker died allegedly by suicide after setting herself on fire at her home in Manjeshwar on Wednesday morning. Police said she was reportedly distressed after the television at her home stopped working.

Savithri Prabhu, wife of the late Yogesh Prabhu of Hosabettu near Kashi Math in Manjeshwar, was found dead in the kitchen of her house. “We were told by her sister’s son that she was distressed after the TV set was sent for repairs. The inquest is still underway, and we will have to verify the reasons,” said an officer at the Manjeshwar police station.

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According to her family, Savithri went to bed after dinner as usual on Tuesday night. Her son, Guruprasad Prabhu, found her charred body in the kitchen when he woke up on Wednesday morning.

She had reportedly sat on a fibre chair in the kitchen, poured kerosene kept at home over herself and set herself on fire. The chair melted and stuck to her body. Her body was found lying face down on the floor.

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According to Guruprasad, his mother usually woke up around 6 am and watched television soon afterwards. The television stopped working on Tuesday and was taken for repairs. She had reportedly been told that it would be returned on Wednesday.

Guruprasad said his mother had been distressed because there was no television at home on Tuesday.

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The Manjeshwar police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Savithri is survived by her daughter Sangeetha Pai, daughter-in-law Pushpavathi and son-in-law Guruprasad Pai. Her siblings are Prabhanayak, Revathi Pai, Udaya Kumari, Jayashree Kini and Kesari Prabhu.