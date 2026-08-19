Kottayam: Government Medical College, Kottayam, has become the first government medical college in Kerala to introduce a Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), enabling the digital storage, retrieval and transmission of patients’ scan images.

The PACS facility was installed at a cost of ₹8.6 crore. With the system now operational, the hospital can digitally archive CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasound images and other diagnostic images, eliminating the need for traditional X-ray films and printed scan images.

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The technology also allows doctors to access scan images from their computers within seconds. For instance, an image captured in the Radiology Department can be viewed simultaneously by a doctor in the outpatient department (OP) or intensive care unit (ICU).

One key benefit of the system is eliminating X-ray films, which require a costly printing process. This is expected to significantly reduce expenses associated with film-based imaging.

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PACS also makes it easier for doctors to retrieve patients’ previous scan images and reports. Archived images from earlier years can be accessed at the click of a button, allowing doctors to compare them with the latest scans and assess changes in the patient's condition. The digital system is expected to streamline the hospital's radiology services while making diagnostic images more accessible to doctors across different departments.