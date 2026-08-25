Kochi: The elephant's massive foot came down on the right-front portion of the car, just above the wheel arch, before 60-year-old K C Baby could even get out of the driver's seat.

Baby, a resident of Paniely Poru in Kuruppampady near Perumbavoor, was returning home around 9.30 pm on Sunday with his two daughters and three grandchildren after an evening of Onam celebrations when a wild female elephant charged at their Maruti Alto 800.

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Just seconds earlier, the family had been preparing to enter their home. Then, in the darkness outside the gate, the elephant came rushing towards them.

"I thought I was about to die. If it were just two inches this way, the door would have caved in and I would have been crushed to death on the spot," Baby recalled the incident while speaking to Onmanorama.

The elephant had been standing about 10 to 20 metres away beneath a eucalyptus tree. When the car's headlights fell on it, Baby initially thought it would retreat into the woods. Instead, it charged.

Baby shouted at his daughters to get the children out. His daughters Sonia and Livya immediately opened the door, pulled out their children Noah (10), Henok (5) and Mika Rose (4), and rushed them through the unlatched gate into the house. Baby remained in the driver's seat looking at the elephant.

Before he could unbuckle himself, the elephant reached the car and brought its massive leg down on the right-front section, above the wheel arch. The impact damaged the fender and bumper area of the vehicle.

"I screamed and shouted at the top of my lungs from the driver's seat to scare the elephant. Only God's grace made that animal turn back into the dark woods without killing us," Baby said.

The damage to the car. Photo: Special arrangement

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He added that the consequences could have been far worse. "If that elephant had wrapped its trunk around the car, the car would have crushed all of us inside," he said.

The terror was all the more jarring because the evening had begun as one of the family's happiest reunions.

Baby, who runs Sonia Hotel near the Kanaka Public Library ground at Paniely Poru, has been living at the house since he was born. His daughters had arrived at their home for the Onam school vacation. Sonia lives at Kaippattoor near Kalady, while his other daughter, Livya, is from Uppukulam, Nellimattam near Kothamangalam.

The three children had spent the evening at the library's Onam celebrations, cheering traditional games, watching the prize distribution and enjoying the lively auctions of roosters and other treats.

"The children were so full of joy. Whenever they get a holiday, they can't wait to rush to Grandpa's house in Paniely because they love nature and playing near the river," Baby said.

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At around 9.20 pm, as the celebrations wound down, Baby drove the children and his daughters home before planning to return on foot to help his wife close the hotel for the night. Instead, the family found itself facing an elephant barely metres from their home.

'A major tragedy was averted'

Neighbours and panchayat members rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion. Forest officials from the Mekkapala Forest Station under the Kodanad Range, Malayattoor Division, also arrived.

The children were initially frightened and shaken, but forest personnel stayed with them, comforting and counselling them. Patrol teams remained in the area until around 4 am.

Kodanad Forest Range Officer B R Jayan confirmed the incident and said both the elephant and the family appeared to have been startled.

"The elephant was crossing over, and both the animal and the family were frightened. A major tragedy was averted, and the car suffered minor damage," Jayan said.

He added that compensation could be provided for the vehicle damage, particularly as insurance policies rarely cover attacks by wild animals.

According to Jayan, the area has solar fencing installed under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) project. One of the solar panels had developed a fault, allowing the elephant to cross the barrier. "Our team immediately initiated repairs to fix the fence," he said.

Living with the danger

For residents bordering the Kottappara Reserve Forest, however, the problem goes beyond one damaged car or one faulty solar panel.

A severe whirlwind about a month ago had damaged the adjoining acacia plantation, bringing down trees and damaging fencing. Farmers in the area regularly report losses of plantain and tapioca crops to elephants, wild boars and deer.

Baby and his family have long lived close to nature and, as residents of the hilly region, have gradually learned to live with the risks that come with it.

But Sunday's encounter offered a frightening reminder of how quickly that coexistence can turn dangerous.

"The officials were kind and assured us repair compensation, but temporary consolation is not a permanent solution. Today my family survived by a miracle; tomorrow it could be someone on a scooter who won't get a second chance. We need real safety for our families," Baby said.