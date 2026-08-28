Four men have been arrested at Kattappana in Kerala's Idukki district for posing as police officers and robbing migrant workers of their money and valuables. The Kerala Police apprehended the gang following an investigation into a recent robbery involving workers from Jharkhand.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pramod Shashi, 38, of Valiyapara Thayyil; Sudheesh (also known as Manu), 36, of Valiyathovala Thakidiyel; PS Hari (also known as Achhu), 32, of Mundakkayam Koottikkal; and Sudheesh, 35, of Valiyathovala Eettikkunnel. The arrests were made in connection with a case where the suspects allegedly robbed Jharkhand natives of ₹11,000 and their wallets.

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According to the police, the gang primarily targeted migrant workers walking alone. Under the guise of offering assistance or impersonating law enforcement officers, they would approach the unsuspecting victims. Once they gained their confidence or cornered them, the suspects would assault the workers and flee with their cash, mobile phones, and other valuable belongings.

The arrests were carried out following crucial intelligence received by Kattappana DySP Reji M Kunniparamban regarding a gang actively targeting the migrant community in the area. Under the DySP's direction, a dedicated team led by CI K Premkumar, SI Aby George, SCPO VM Joseph, SI PV Mahesh, and CPOs Vijin, Albash, Joseph, and Saranya tracked down and arrested the suspects.

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The police are investigating whether the gang was involved in similar robberies targeting migrant labourers in other parts of the district.