Thodupuzha: Want to pose for a selfie with a snake, iguana or colourful macaw? Or watch Idukki farmers showcase their craftsmanship, check out cattle of different breeds and sizes, or tuck into traditional delicacies at a food court? The Malayala Manorama Agricultural Fair, now underway in Thodupuzha, offers all this and more.

The agricultural exhibition and pet show, which began at the Pulimoottil ground on Friday, will remain open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Minister Mons Joseph formally inaugurated the fair at 10 a.m. today, with Municipal chairperson Sabira Jaleel presiding over the function and Mini George, executive director of Agricultural Insurance Company, delivering the keynote address.

Combo image of an African ball python, and an iguana at the agricultural fair Photo: Special arrangement

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More than 100 stalls showcasing products and services from the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors have been set up at the fair. Farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs and several institutions connected with the sector are also participating. The stalls feature native cattle breeds from different States, pets and birds, besides displays on farming methods such as terrace farming, aquaponics and drum farming. Visitors can also shop for quality seeds and saplings, organic fertilisers, Onam vegetables and fruits.

The Karshakasree Karshaka Sabha, which will bring farmers together to discuss their problems and explore solutions, will be held on September 5 and 6. Agriculture Minister T Siddique will inaugurate the farmers’ meet at 11 a.m. on September 6.

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CADS president Antony Kandirikkil will moderate an open forum on the challenges and prospects of fruit cultivation, including pineapple and rambutan, with prominent farmers taking part. At 2 p.m., Government Chief Whip Apu john Joseph will inaugurate a seminar on the ‘Future Prospects of Rubber Cultivation’.

Agricultural Insurance Company of India is the main sponsor, with Combo Experts as the fertilizer partner and Agrovin Rubber as the care partner.

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For details, call 73566 06921.