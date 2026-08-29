In a rare display of political unity, the LDF and UDF joined hands to oust BJP president Vineetha K from Chennam Pallippuram panchayat in Alappuzha district on Saturday.

The Congress-led UDF moved a no-confidence motion against Vineetha, which received the support of the LDF members in the panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers at the panchayat explain the unusual alliance. Of the 19 seats, the BJP and UDF have seven members each, while the LDF has five.

The BJP had secured the panchayat president's post after the 2025 local body elections through a draw of lots. All three fronts had fielded candidates for the post, but with the BJP and Congress-led UDF having seven members each, the election was decided by a draw of lots. Vineetha K won the draw and became panchayat president.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now both of them have come together to remove the BJP from office. They are one," Vineetha said.

The Congress, however, said the no-confidence motion was moved because of what it termed ineffective administration over the past eight months.

"No development activities have taken place here in the last few months. The major issue is the wastewater treatment from the KSIDC plant in the industrial area. Though we have raised the issue multiple times, no action has been taken," said Augustine Kochuveli, a Congress member.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP dismissed the allegations as baseless and said it had actively taken up the wastewater issue.

"We have been protesting against this issue for a long time. We have also been campaigning about it on social media. They were afraid that people would understand what we were doing," Vineetha said.

The election to choose the next panchayat president is expected to be held within 14 days. The BJP said it would field a candidate in the election.

The Congress, however, remained tight-lipped about its plans, saying the party leadership would take a decision and announce its candidate.