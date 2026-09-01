Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Kochi Metro's Phase 3 expansion to the Kerala state government. The proposed corridor will link Aluva to Angamaly, passing through Kariyad and Cochin International Airport (CIAL). Sources indicate that KMRL ruled out a direct alignment from Aluva to the Angamaly railway station, finding it technically and logistically unfeasible.

The process of drafting the DPR commenced last year when KMRL invited tenders for the comprehensive study. The final report covers critical aspects such as alignment maps, land availability, technical specifications of the route, proposed station locations, and total project cost estimates. The state government will now review and forward the DPR to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval. Central government financial assistance for the project will depend heavily on the model approved by the state and union ministries.

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A major boost for regional development

The extension of the metro line to Angamaly and the airport is expected to trigger a major developmental boom in the northern parts of Ernakulam district. Currently, thousands of daily commuters from Angamaly and surrounding areas travel to work in Aluva and Ernakulam city. Most of these commuters depend on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses or trains. Despite numerous petitions sent to the railway authorities requesting stops for more trains at Angamaly, no concrete action has been taken. The introduction of the metro will solve these commuting woes and encourage a massive shift towards public transport.

Seamless multi-modal integration

The proposed 18-kilometre extension aims to integrate four key modes of transit: air, rail, metro, and national highways. A standout feature of the project is a three-kilometre underground section leading up to the Cochin International Airport. This state-of-the-art multi-modal integration will position the region as a major transit hub, offering seamless connectivity for travellers and daily commuters alike.