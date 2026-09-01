The idyllic hills of Kanthalloor in Idukki, renowned as Kerala’s primary hub for cool-season fruits and winter vegetables, have welcomed a new exotic guest. Joining the ranks of local apples, oranges, and strawberries is the pepino melon—a South American native known colloquially as the 'sweet cucumber'. Although still finding its footing in mainstream commercial markets across Kerala, this highly nutritious fruit is generating significant buzz among progressive farmers and backyard gardeners alike, fetching retail prices of up to ₹200 per kilogram.

South American roots and Indian footprints

Originally hailing from the temperate Andean regions of Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, the pepino melon (Solanum muricatum) is a herbaceous evergreen shrub belonging to the Solanaceae, or nightshade family. Globally, it goes by various names, including melon pear, sweet pepino, pepino duque, king kiwi, and tree pepino. Major agricultural exporters such as New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Spain, and Kenya cultivate it extensively. In India, the crop made its debut in 1994 at the Horticultural Research Station in Ooty, subsequently spreading to the mid-Himalayan regions of Shimla and Himachal Pradesh. The plant grows as a thornless, bushy shrub reaching heights of 90 cm to 150 cm, characterised by deep green foliage and delicate stems.

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Popular varieties for home growers

There are two primary varieties of pepino melon that have found success among regional growers:

1. Sugar Gold: A compact variety that grows up to one metre tall, making it highly suitable for hanging pots and patio containers. It produces small, vibrant yellow fruits that are exceptionally sweet.

2. Copa: A late-maturing variety where the fruits ripen in late autumn, typically around September and October.

A powerhouse of nutrition and flavour

With a refreshing taste that feels like a cross between a juicy cantaloupe, honey, and a crisp cucumber, the pepino melon is an exceptional dietary addition. It is a potent source of vitamin C, containing 40 mg to 60 mg per 100 grams of fruit, which acts as a powerful immunity booster. Rich in dietary fibre, it aids digestion, while its high antioxidant content promotes skin health and combats cellular ageing. In the kitchen, fully ripe pepino melons can be enjoyed fresh, tossed into salads, or blended into healthy smoothies and squashes. Unripe or semi-ripe fruits are firm and work brilliantly when cooked as a vegetable in traditional curries.

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Cultivation and climate requirements

The crop thrives best in frost-free, cool-clime regions situated at elevations between 500 metres and 1800 metres above sea level. It prefers mild daytime temperatures ranging from 15°C to 25°C. For optimum growth, it requires well-drained, fertile sandy loam soils with a neutral pH between 6 and 7.

Propagation and planting

Pepino melons can be propagated from seeds, but stem cuttings are generally preferred for quicker yields. During the rainy season, semi-hardwood cuttings of about 5 cm to 6 cm are rooted in a nursery mix of equal parts soil, sand, and organic manure. The rooted saplings are ready for transplanting within 15 to 20 days. When planting in the main field or in large containers, a spacing of 1x1 metre should be maintained.

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Feeding, watering and pest management

The plants should be fed with seasoned cow dung or rich compost, complemented by a balanced application of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Because the branches are soft and carry a heavy load of fruit, staking is essential to keep the branches from dragging on the ground. Soil moisture must be regulated carefully; water stress during the flowering phase can cause flowers to drop and lead to stunted fruit. Watering two to three times a week during dry summer months is highly recommended. Although the plant is self-pollinating, encouraging beneficial insects into the garden will significantly improve the fruit set. While generally resilient, the plant can sometimes fall prey to thrips, which can be easily managed with a mild spray of 0.2% Metasystox.

Harvesting the bounty

The first crop is usually ready for harvest 150 to 160 days after flowering. Look for a distinct colour transition from pale green to a warm yellowish-green, accompanied by characteristic purple stripes along the skin. A single healthy plant can yield 10 to 15 fruits, with individual fruits weighing anywhere between 150 grams and 700 grams. Once harvested, the fruits boast a remarkable shelf life, staying fresh at room temperature for 15 to 20 days. The plant remains productive for about one year.

Image Credit: MostSecretGarden/ Istock

A backyard earner for Kerala gardeners

While large-sized hybrid varieties imported from Bengaluru sell well in Kerala’s premium retail stores, local gardeners are proving that high-quality, medium-sized pepino melons can easily be grown at home. Mainakom K Rameshan, a resident of Thookkupalam, has successfully grown what is locally nicknamed the 'German eggplant'. Having initially acquired ten saplings from the state agricultural farm in Vandiperiyar, Rameshan now raises and distributes healthy saplings to fellow garden enthusiasts for ₹50 each. He notes that with its striking yellow, striped fruits, the pepino melon makes a stunning ornamental patio plant while doubling as an excellent dietary shield against lifestyle diseases.