Kozhikode: A 65-year-old man was burnt to death after the car he was driving crashed into a compound wall and caught fire at Chevayur in Kozhikode early Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as C P Sudhakaran, a native of Chevayur. The accident occurred around 4 am near his residence.

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According to the police, Sudhakaran was driving towards Koyilandy in connection with a business deal. He had left home in his car around 4 am. As the vehicle was coming down a steep slope near his house, he apparently lost control and crashed.

According to local residents, the car first hit an area near a roadside transformer before crashing into a compound wall with considerable force. The vehicle caught fire following the impact, trapping Sudhakaran inside.

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Residents who noticed the fire alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. By the time local people rushed to the spot, the car was completely engulfed in flames. The vehicle reportedly continued to burn for around 15 minutes.

Sudhakaran was involved in vehicle and property businesses. His body has been shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

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Chevayur police said they would conduct a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fire. Police will also consider all options, including the possibility of a suicide attempt.