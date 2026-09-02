Kottayam: Legal action has been initiated against fake social media pages, profiles and groups operating under the brand names of Malayala Manorama, Manorama Online and Manorama News.

The action follows reports of several fake pages and groups using the names and branding of the Malayala Manorama group. Proceedings are being initiated against the administrators of such accounts.

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Creating fake social media pages, administering such pages and misusing registered trademarks constitute criminal offences. It is also illegal to create or operate profiles by impersonating journalists or employees of the Malayala Manorama group.

The organisation said legal proceedings would be initiated against individuals and organisations found engaging in such activities.

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Readers who come across fake pages, profiles or groups using the Malayala Manorama brand are requested to report them via email at customersupport@mm.co.in.

Readers are also advised to follow only the official social media accounts of Malayala Manorama and Manorama Online.

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The official Manorama Online Facebook page is facebook.com/manoramaonline.

The official Manorama Online Instagram account is instagram.com/manoramaonline.

The official Manorama Online YouTube channel is youtube.com/@manoramaonline.