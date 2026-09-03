Chellanam harbour, typically a bustling hub of activity during the lucrative post-monsoon fishing season, is currently experiencing an unusually quiet and bleak period. While neighbouring districts report a bumper harvest of the highly prized 'mutta chala' (spawning sardines), local fishers here are returning to the shores with nearly empty nets, struggling to secure even a decent catch of daily staples.

For over a month, fishing vessels operating out of Alappuzha’s Chetti and Arthunkal harbours have been bringing in abundant hauls of sardines. This stark disparity has diverted retail fish vendors and wholesale buyers away from Chellanam to the flourishing markets in Alappuzha. Consequently, local fishers at Chellanam harbour are facing a distressing situation where there are virtually no buyers for their limited daily catches.

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A collapse in local fish prices

With premium sardines entirely missing from their nets, the fishers at Chellanam are now relying solely on anchovies (natholi) and other tiny, low-value fish. Even the anchovy supply, which was initially promising, has begun to dwindle. At present, the only vehicles arriving at Chellanam harbour are those sourcing low-grade fish as raw material for fertiliser and fish feed manufacturing plants. Due to the lack of consumer demand and the absence of retail merchants, anchovy prices have plummeted, falling from over ₹100 per kilogram to a mere ₹50 per kilogram.

Severe impact on local livelihoods

The post-monsoon abundance of sardines traditionally serves as a vital financial lifeline for hundreds of families dependent on Chellanam harbour. The earnings secured during this peak season usually sustain the traditional fishers and allied labourers through the lean winter months. The double blow of a severe sardine shortage and crashing prices for alternative catches has plunged the entire local fishing community into deep financial distress, leaving many wondering how they will survive the coming season.