Two people were killed and another injured in a crash at Alappuzha North on Thursday, with police later finding that the motorcycle involved had been stolen just hours before the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Rinshad (20) and Shabeel (17), both natives of Mannancherry.

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The accident occurred around 3.30 pm at Kaichoodi Junction, when the motorcycle carrying the trio reportedly veered out of control and crashed on the roadside. Rinshad and Sabeel died on the spot, while the third passenger, Mohammad Shijas, was shifted to a hospital at Vandanam.

According to the police, Shijas suffered head injuries and is reported to be in critical condition.

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As police began piecing together the events following the accident, they found that the motorcycle had been stolen just hours earlier from a house at SN Puram near Mannancherry.

The owner subsequently approached the Mannancherry police, who registered a case regarding the theft.

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Meanwhile, the Alappuzha North police have begun proceedings to register a case in connection with the accident. "We are looking into the incident and have initiated proceedings to register an FIR," the police said.