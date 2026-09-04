The whir of a sewing machine has become a new soundtrack to their lives. In a small workspace, fabric is measured, cut and stitched into clothes - not merely to make a living, but to reclaim lives that were once thrown into uncertainty.

For Sr Ranit, Sr Alphy and Sr Ancitta, nuns at St Francis Mission Home in Kuravilangad who stood by the survivor in the controversial Franco Mulakkal case, a high-profile sexual assault case in Kerala involving the former Bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese and a nun who belonged to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation, sewing has become an unlikely instrument of their survival.

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What began years ago as a pastime inside the convent and was almost forgotten has now grown into 'Stand By Me', a clothing initiative through which the three are trying to build an independent future.

Their journey to the sewing room was far from ordinary. After they stood in support of the survivor and the legal battle against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, their lives inside the convent changed dramatically. With their means of support gradually withdrawn, the sisters were forced to confront a question they had never imagined they would have to ask: how do you begin again when the life you once knew is no longer secure?

The answer came through a needle, thread and a skill they had once learned simply to keep themselves occupied.

“We, a group of nuns, started sewing as a pastime to keep ourselves engaged while we were in the convent. But it became a blessing when we landed in a crisis in life. In 2023, while the Church to which we had pledged our lives isolated us and our means of support were cut off one by one, sewing became a means of survival,” said Sr Ranit.

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The sisters also found support from Sisters in Solidarity (SIS), a collective of nuns working in different parts of Kerala and other states. The group helped them market their products by creating a WhatsApp group and played a role in establishing the brand, including naming it Stand By Me.

The initiative started modestly, with the sisters making small towels. Gradually, their product range expanded to tote bags, gift bags and sling bags. They later began making customised nighties, churidars and cot sets.

“We initially made only small towels. Later, we started making tote bags, gift bags and sling bags. Then we began taking orders for customised nighties, churidars and cot sets. Now, our products are being promoted through social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook,” said Ranit.

Customers who contact them directly through their social media accounts can make payments through UPI, after which the sisters send the products directly to them.

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Today, the three sisters are the only ones from the group still residing at the Kuravilangad home. Ranit said the Jalandhar Diocese has allowed them to continue staying there and that they pay the electricity bill, while they have to find the money for their other requirements themselves.

“We have to find money for all our other requirements, so we are solely dependent on this. We are hopeful that once the brand becomes popular, we can increase our revenue. We are planning to market the products more aggressively through social media and also reach out directly to people who are willing to support us,” she said.

“We have limitations in selling through outlets across Kerala because we have minimal staff. We hope to resolve that issue once the brand becomes more popular,” Ranit said.

Stand By Me products will be displayed and available for sale at the WEN Carnival in Kozhikode on Saturday.