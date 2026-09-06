Muneer, a 39-year-old Thrissur resident, who died in a road accident in Kunnamkulam along with his wife Shafna and 3-year-old son Muhammad Ameen Ibac, had come home from the Gulf for Onam celebrations and a family wedding. He was set to return soon when tragedy struck.

The relatives and loved ones of the family are in shock. Muneer returned from the Gulf just two months ago to spend time with his family. On Saturday night, Muneer and his family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car at Kurukkanpara near Excel Public School at Arthatt on the Kunnamkulam-Guruvayur road.

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According to Muneer's relative Noufal, the family was returning home after attending a relative's wedding in Marathumkod. "Muneer, his wife and son took the bike, whereas his parents and his brother's family went another way. He had stopped the vehicle to pick up a phone call when the crash took place. Early Sunday morning, a friend messaged me about a two-wheeler accident. Later, I came to know that it was them and the family was informed," he told Onmanorama. "It has come as a shock to everyone that something so tragic could happen this way," he added.

Muneer's wife, Shafna, was a homemaker and a native of Chavakkad. While Muneer was in the Gulf, she and their son had been staying at his family home with his parents, Noorudheen and Ramaila, and his brother Mujeeb and his family, Noufal said.

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The postmortem examination of Muneer and his son has been completed and their bodies will be kept for public viewing at a nearby madrassa. After Shafna's autopsy, all three bodies will be placed at their home for the final rites and funeral around 5 pm, he said.

Kunnamkulam police told Onmanorama that the car had four passengers and was speeding when it crashed into the motorcycle. Police also confirmed that the driver was drunk. "The bike was parked on a straight road in a proper way with visibility, but the car, which was speeding, rammed into the vehicle," police said.

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The trio were thrown off the motorcycle in the impact of the crash. The car driver fled the scene after the accident. Police have registered a case against him. Police added that his three co-passengers were taken into custody for questioning and will be released soon.

Residents who took part in the rescue operation said the impact of the crash threw the three victims off the motorcycle. "The woman was rescued from the other side of a wall and the child was found near the electric post. Muneer was also picked up from the side of the road. It seemed that all three had been thrown off in the impact of the crash," they said.

Kunnamkulam Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot after receiving an alert at 11.45 pm. "By the time we reached, residents had shifted them to the hospital. We then moved the vehicles from the road. The bike was on the side of the road near an electric post, which was also damaged in the crash. Then we went to the private hospital for a follow-up and the doctors told us that they had been declared dead," a Fire and Rescue Services officer said. "One passenger from the car was at the spot and he seemed to be in shock. The police came and took him into custody for questioning,” he said.