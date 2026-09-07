Kollam: Police arrested an accused who escaped from the Kundara police station lock-up after being placed in an unlocked cell. Vaijesh, 23, of Ezhukone Puthennad, was apprehended near Sarathi Junction.

Vaijesh had been taken into custody in connection with a theft complaint involving wiring materials allegedly stolen from a house at Nanthirikkala. He had also rented power tools from a shop in the area for cutting wiring and plumbing materials but allegedly failed to return them.

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Last Tuesday night, Vaijesh arrived at the shop to return the tools. The owners, who had allegedly identified him in connection with the theft, detained him and informed the police.

Following the information, the police reached the spot and took Vaijesh into custody. After undergoing a medical examination, he was brought to the Kundara police station. He has been remanded in custody.

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Only two police personnel were on duty at the station that night. Police placed Vaijesh in the lock-up, but the door was inadvertently left unlocked. At around 1.30 am, he opened the door and escaped from the station, slipping past the officers on duty.

The police subsequently launched a search and arrested Vaijesh near Sarathi Junction.