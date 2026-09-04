Kollam: A theft suspect escaped from the Kundara police station after the lockup door was allegedly left unlocked by the guard on duty.

The suspect, 23-year-old Vaijesh, had been taken into custody in connection with the theft of electrical wiring and plumbing materials from a house under construction at Nanthirikkal.

Residents caught him on Tuesday night while he was returning tools he had allegedly rented for the theft and handed him over to the police. After undergoing a medical examination, Vaijesh was brought to the Kundara police station around 11 pm.

According to the Kunadara police, only two police personnel were reportedly on duty at the station at the time. Vaijesh, who had fallen asleep inside the lockup, woke up around 1.30 am on Wednesday. He reportedly noticed that the cell door had not been locked.

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He then opened the door, climbed over the station compound wall and fled.

The police have registered a case against him for escaping while in custody. A search for Vaijesh was conducted immediately after his escape and continued through Thursday night. However, he is still absconding.

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An inquiry is expected into the circumstances that led to the suspect's escape, including the alleged failure to lock the lockup door.