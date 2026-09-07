Peerumedu: A 50-year-old man was beaten to death with an iron rod during an argument, allegedly by a relative at the latter’s house in Pullupara, Peruvanthanam, in Idukki, on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Binu P V, a native of Panamoottil, Elankad, near Mundakkayam. Peruvanthanam Police have taken Thankachan T D into custody in connection with the incident.

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According to the police, Binu and Thankachan were consuming alcohol at Thankachan’s residence when an argument broke out between them. Thankachan allegedly asked Binu to leave the house. However, Binu refused and remained seated on a bed.

Police said Thankachan then took an iron rod kept under the bed and struck Binu on the back of his head. Binu suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

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After the incident, Thankachan reportedly went to a nearby roadside eatery and told people there that Binu had fallen and sustained injuries. He was given a phone number to contact the Fire Force.

Fire Force personnel who reached the house found Binu dead and informed the Peruvanthanam Police. Thankachan was subsequently taken into custody.

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A case of murder was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the families of both Binu and Thankachan lived separately because of their frequent drinking habits. Binu's body was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, for autopsy.

Further investigation is on.