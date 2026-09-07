Kottayam: A 23-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Traveller minibus at Elikkulam on the Pala–Ponkunnam road on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as K Ananthu, of Thachappuzha, Koprakkalam, Ponkunnam. His friend Abhinav, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries in the accident.

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The accident occurred around 8.45 pm at Cheeramkuzhy Padi near the 5th Mile at Elikkulam. According to the police, the Traveller mini-bus, which was travelling from Pala towards Ponkunnam, collided with the motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was severe, with the front portion of the motorcycle, including its wheel, reportedly torn off. Ananthu and Abhinav were thrown onto the road and sustained injuries.

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Both were rushed to SIMS Hospital, Ponkunnam. Ananthu succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. Abhinav, who suffered injuries to his arms and legs, was not seriously injured.

Ponkunnam police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the Traveller minibus (KL 34 J 1004) under Sections 281, 106(1) and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with criminal offences involving rash or negligent conduct that endangers human safety, causes injury, or results in death. The motorcycle involved in the accident bore registration number KL 42 Q 0027.

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The Ponkunnam police said that CCTV visuals at the area of accident site are being investigated to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. An FIR has been registered, with further investigation along the way.