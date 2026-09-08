Idukki: The Thodupuzha POCSO Court sentenced the first accused in the sexual assault of a minor girl from Kumaramangalam to 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹90,000.

Judge Ash K Bal pronounced the sentence against Baby, alias Raghu, of Kumaramangalam. The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide the survivor ₹4 lakh in compensation and ensure her rehabilitation.

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The survivor’s mother was also an accused in the case. The verdict against the first and second accused was scheduled for August 18, but was postponed after the second accused, Thankachan of Pala, failed to appear in court. He was later found hanging at his home on August 22.

The survivor’s mother also died towards the end of the trial. The prosecution examined 43 witnesses and produced 111 documents, along with medical and scientific evidence.

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The case relates to the sexual exploitation of the girl after a group allegedly took her to various places on the promise of providing her with a job. The abuse came to light after a medical examination revealed that she was pregnant. The assaults reportedly took place at different locations between 2017 and 2022.

Thodupuzha police registered 28 cases in connection with the incidents, involving around 25 accused. Separate charge sheets were filed in each case, and convictions have already been secured in two cases.

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Inspector V C Vishnukumar conducted the investigation and filed the charge sheet. Special Public Prosecutor Adv Pius Mathew, along with Adv Francis Pius and Adv Neeraj Akkara, appeared for the prosecution.