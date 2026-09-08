Kattappana: A little girl’s invitation to Chief Minister V D Satheesan for the Onam feast organised at her school has earned her a warm reply from the CM.

Priscilla Praveen, a Class IV student of Kanchiyar Government Tribal LP School, had invited him to the celebrations, which also featured a traditional feast with 101 dishes. In her letter, Priscilla also described the Onam celebrations and the elaborate feast being prepared at the school. In his reply, Mr Satheesan said he was happy to receive her letter and praised her `innocent invitation and affection'.

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“An innocent invitation and affection of a child were evident throughout the letter. Teachers impart to children not just knowledge from textbooks but also great lessons in care, love and sharing,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He also praised the school for organising activities for children and wished all its students success in their studies. He encouraged them to excel in arts and sports and reach greater heights.

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The school hosted an elaborate Onam feast featuring 101 dishes on August 21 under the leadership of headmistress Lincy George. Teachers, students and parents worked together to prepare the feast.