Malappuram: A man stole a mobile phone, but he is now being probed for the missing parts of a ₹3.8 lakh worth telescope. A run-of-the mill mobile phone theft case has assumed a larger picture in Kozhikode, prompting cops to extend the scope of the investigation.

The theft of the telescope, belonging to the Calicut University’s Department of Physics, came to light two days ago after Karipur police arrested Dilshad, a native of Kootumoochi near Vallikkunnu, in connection with a mobile phone theft case. Police recovered some components of a telescope from his possession.

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Following the recovery, police suspected that the equipment could belong to the University of Calicut and contacted university authorities. Subsequently, Registrar Dr C D Sebastian lodged a complaint with the Thenhipalam police, who are now investigating the case.

However, several questions remain unanswered about how the telescope, which was kept inside a locked observatory on a campus with security arrangements, was removed without being detected. Only some of its components have been recovered so far, while police are yet to trace the remaining parts.

It is also unclear when and how the theft took place. Police suspect that the involvement of someone familiar with the observatory and the equipment cannot be ruled out, as dismantling and removing the telescope would have required knowledge of its components and value.

Dilshad is currently in judicial custody in connection with another case. Police said more details about the telescope theft were expected to emerge after he was questioned in detail.

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“We will seek his custody. We have to collect details regarding how he got the telescope and who was responsible for the theft. Only then can we confirm how the theft took place at the observatory,” said a senior Thenhipalam police official.

The observatory is located around 500 metres away from the Physics department building and was scheduled to reopen next month after the monsoon.

Dr K Drisya, assistant professor in the Department of Physics and in charge of the observatory, told Onmanorama that the telescope was purchased in 2024 at a cost of around ₹3.8 lakh and had been kept securely inside the observatory.

“To prevent damage, the telescope was dismantled into separate components after use and stored that way. It would be assembled again whenever required,” she said.

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According to Drisya, the telescope was last used when the observatory was operational in May. The facility remained closed thereafter due to the rainy season.

She also dismissed reports that the observatory was not functioning. She explained that the facility cannot operate during the rainy season and resumes functioning during other seasons.

Dr Drisya said the telescope and its components had been kept safely inside the observatory, adding that it remained unclear how the equipment was stolen despite the security arrangements on the university campus.