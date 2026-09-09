Idukki: A four-day amphibian and reptile survey conducted in the protected areas of the Munnar Wildlife Division has been completed, recording 54 amphibian species and 52 reptile species.

The Forest Department and Aranyakam Nature Foundation conducted a joint survey across nearly 150 km of protected forest areas, including Eravikulam, Anamudi Shola, Pampadum Shola and Mathikettan Shola National Parks, as well as the Kurinjimala Sanctuary from September

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The survey was led by Munnar Wildlife Warden KV Harikrishnan, Assistant Wildlife Wardens A Nizam and A Anilkumar, and Wildlife Assistant Jyothi Krishna. Herpetologist Dr Sandeep Das and researchers Nithin Divakar and S Dhruvaraj from Aranyakam Nature Foundation also participated in the survey.

The team recorded four amphibian species and three reptile species which were not documented in previous surveys. A significant population of the Anamudi bush frog, a species facing the threat of extinction and considered vulnerable to the impacts of changing climatic conditions, was also recorded in Eravikulam National Park.

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Dr Sandeep Das said the Eravikulam region could be the last hope for the survival of the Anamudi bush frog.

Previous survey conducted in 2022

The previous joint amphibian and reptile survey was conducted in 2022. A total of 52 amphibian species and 47 reptile species were recorded during that time.

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The protected areas, comprising four national parks and one wildlife sanctuary with the unique shola-grassland ecosystems often described as “islands in the sky,” were divided into 16 camps for the survey.

The survey in the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, which falls under the Munnar Division, will be conducted after the onset of the monsoon due to the prevailing intense heat, Wildlife Warden KV Harikrishnan said.