Idukki: Two men who allegedly stole five kilograms of cardamom from a spice shop in Vandiperiyar by showing a fake Google Pay payment screenshot were arrested by police within minutes after being chased.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Shahin and Abhijith Musa, natives of Malappuram.

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The incident occurred between 5 pm and 6 pm on Thursday. The accused allegedly entered the shop posing as customers and purchased five kilograms of cardamom. After showing the shop owner a fake Google Pay screenshot claiming that the payment had been made, they fled the spot on a motorcycle with the cardamom.

Following a complaint from the shop owner, the Vandiperiyar police launched an investigation.

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Meanwhile, M Mariyappan, a Civil Police Officer attached to the Kumily police station, was returning home after duty when he noticed the motorcycle carrying the accused approaching from the opposite direction. Suspecting their involvement, Mariyappan turned his vehicle around and followed them.

The accused stopped near Thekkady and attempted to sell the stolen cardamom. Mariyappan kept a close watch on them and alerted the Kumily police station.

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A police team led by Kumily SI Salim Raj reached the spot and, with Mariyappan's assistance, took both men into custody.

The accused and the stolen cardamom were later handed over to the Vandiperiyar police for further investigation.