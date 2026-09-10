Kasaragod: The Forest Department arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the killing of a sambar deer in the Panathady Reserve Forest in Kasaragod on Thursday. Two others who were allegedly involved in the hunt escaped.

The arrest followed a tip-off about wild animal poaching in the reserve forest. Acting on the information received by Kanhangad Range Forest Officer K Rahul, a team led by Panathady Section Forest Officer M P Raju reached the area in the early hours of Thursday.

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The team spotted three men carrying a sack containing what appeared to be freshly cut meat. On seeing the forest officials, the three tried to flee. The team managed to catch Siddiq M H (50), of Karike panchayat on the border of Panathady panchayat in Karnataka. The two men with him were identified as Naufal and Zubair.

Around 40kg of sambar deer meat was recovered from Siddiq. The officials also seized a (country-made) gun and ammunition suspected to have been used for hunting.

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A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of the deer’s head and carcass.

The Forest Department had stepped up surveillance at various locations in the Panathady Reserve Forest over the past few months following information about wildlife hunting in the area. Officials suspect that Siddiq and the two men who escaped are members of a group that has been regularly engaged in hunting.

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Siddiq was produced before Range Forest Officer K Rahul, and evidence was collected. Divisional Forest Officer Rajeevan M later recorded his statement.

The Forest Department has intensified the search for Naufal and Zubair.

Panathady Section Forest Officer M P Raju, Beat Forest Officers V V Prakashan, D Vimal Raj, V Vineeth and G S Praveenkumar, and Forest Beat Assistant M S Suresh Kumar were part of the team.