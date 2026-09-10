Kozhikode: Police and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services foiled an attempt by a man to kill his two young children and end his own life by locking them inside his house, releasing cooking gas and dousing himself with diesel here on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at Eagle Plantation Colony in Company Mukku near Kunnamangalam in the district.

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According to the Kunnamangalam police, the man, distressed over family problems, allegedly forced his wife out of the house following an argument before locking their children, aged five and two, inside.

Police received information that the man was threatening to kill the children and himself, following which a patrol team led by ASI P Safiya rushed to the spot. However, the rescue operation proved difficult as the man allegedly opened a gas cylinder inside the house, creating the risk of a fire or explosion.

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A police team led by Kunnamangalam Circle Inspector K P Abhilash, along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel, then took charge of the rescue operation. Police officers, including the CI, spent nearly an hour trying to persuade the man to open the door and release the children. However, he refused to relent.

With the situation becoming increasingly critical, police and fire force personnel finally broke open the door and entered the house. They overpowered the man and rescued both children. Several police officers, including the CI, sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

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The man was subsequently taken into custody. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.