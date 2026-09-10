Idukki: A youth has been sentenced to 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹2.20 lakh for sexually assaulting a minor girl after befriending her through social media and allegedly promising her a romantic relationship. The accused has been identified as R Amal, from Kollam.

According to the prosecution, Amal befriended the girl, a native of Idukki, through social media. He allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times at her residence during the night and on one occasion at Vagamon.

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The girl reportedly became suspicious of his behaviour and attempted to distance herself from him. However, the accused allegedly continued to harass her. The abuse came to light following a subsequent incident, according to the case details.

The court directed that ₹2.20 lakh, if recovered as a fine, be paid to the victim. If the fine is not paid, the convict will have to undergo additional imprisonment. The court also recommended that the District Legal Services Authority provide appropriate compensation to the victim.

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The case was registered by Kanchiyar Police in 2023. Then-investigating officers EK Soljimon and Sunil VR conducted the investigation and submitted the final report before the court. ASI Asha PK assisted the prosecution proceedings.

Special Public Prosecutor Adv Shijomon Joseph Kandathinkara appeared for the prosecution.

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Although the court awarded a total sentence of 25 years, the court order reportedly limits the maximum period of imprisonment to be served under the applicable provisions to 20 years.