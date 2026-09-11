Anila Baby, the Kottayam native accused of murder of her friend Anjana in Milpitas, has also been slapped with charge of murder of her another friend Ann Mathew. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the San Jose Police Department’s homicide investigation and subsequently charged her with murder, according to a press note issued by the police.

The Milpitas Police Department had earlier arrested Anila on August 28 and booked her into Santa Clara County Main Jail for the alleged murder of Anjana. Before running down Anjana with an SUV, Anila allegedly murdered Ann in her residence at the 700 block of Linda Vista Street, San Jose.

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The patrol officers found Ann lying unconscious and unresponsive in her residence. She succumbed to her injuries and medical personnel on scene pronounced her deceased. The police said that the motive and circumstances surrounding the event are still under investigation.

1) Anila, who is accused of two murders. Photo: SJPD, 2) Anila being brought to court. Photo: Robert Salonga/Bay Area News Group.

Quoting police affidavit, 'The Mercury News' reported that Ann was discovered in a pool of blood with a knife next to her and she had sustained injuries to head and appeared to be strangled. According to the Santa County Medical Examiner, Ann died from combined strangulation, blunt trauma of head and incised wounds.

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When police produced her in the courtroom, Anila did not speak or enter a plea, the news portal reported. News reports based on court records showed that Anila tried to cover up her act after allegedly killing Ann. The Homicide detectives found evidence of a struggle between Ann and Anila and recovered Ann's phone from Anila's car.

Surveillance footage, cell-phone signal from Anila and license-plate reading cameras placed her at Ann's home at the time she was killed, according to Mercury News article. The detectives also stated that the sandal seen in the surveillance clip from Ann's residence matched what Anila reportedly wore when she was arrested at Milpitas.

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Reports also said Anila tried to delete the surveillance clips. The investigators are trying to find out reasons why Anila allegedly killed her friends. Both the police departments have not divulged anything about possible motives behind the killings.