Kasaragod: A 58-year-old man was found dead at his home in Birikulam in Kinanur-Karinthalam panchayat late Thursday night, about four weeks after his wife died by suicide. Pavithran, son of the late Pokkan and Vattichi of Kottamadal, was found hanging inside his house. His wife Geetha (46) took her life at the same house on August 14.

According to relatives, Pavithran had been under severe mental distress following his wife’s death. Vellarikkundu police registered a case of unnatural death.

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The couple are survived by their sons, Vaishakh and Vaishnav. Vaishakh works as a jeep driver in Parappa, and Vaishnav is a private bus conductor. Pavithran’s siblings are Kunhiraman, Narayani, Savithri and the late Bhaskaran.