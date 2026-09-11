Ottapalam: A 30-year-old man was killed in a road accident here, reportedly after a lorry swerved to avoid a pothole and collided with a motorcycle. The accident occurred on the road beyond the Kanniyapuram bridge.

Sanoop (30), a resident of Jainimede, Palakkad, was riding pillion on the motorcycle when the accident occurred. He died on the spot.

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Sanoop's friend, Sanjay (29), who was riding the motorcycle, sustained serious injuries. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kanniyapuram.

According to preliminary information, the two were travelling from Shornur towards Palakkad when their bike collided with the lorry. The lorry had reportedly swerved to avoid a pothole, resulting in the collision. This is the second accident linked to potholes on the same stretch in three weeks.

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Earlier, an auto-rickshaw had lost control while swerving to avoid a pothole in the same area and hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and is still under treatment.

The repeated accidents have raised concerns about the road's condition and the lack of timely action to repair the potholes.