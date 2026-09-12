Cheruthoni: Pedestrians in the residential areas of Idukki, through which national highways pass, lack safe passage. Along the Adimali-Kumily National Highway, including Cheruthoni, Thadiyampad, Idukki, and Alinchuvadu, it's impossible to even walk safely along the roadside. Many stretches completely lack footpaths or adequate drainage systems.

Locals report that if a vehicle approaches from the opposite direction, pedestrians have no space to stand aside. The situation becomes worse during peak hours.

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The elderly and children are hugely affected by this danger. Locals also recount that when vehicles pass, stepping off the road abruptly can lead to falling into the dense roadside vegetation or even into a gorge.

It's noteworthy that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' guidelines for two-lane national highway development explicitly emphasise the need for providing facilities, including footpaths.

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Locals are calling for urgent intervention from the National Highway Authority to ensure pedestrian safety. They demand that residential areas be surveyed and that footpaths, proper drainage, and other essential safety measures be implemented where needed.