Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is planning to introduce a system under which households will be paid for segregating and handing over recyclable dry waste, as part of a proposed overhaul of the State’s waste management strategy.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging waste segregation at source and reducing the use of non-recyclable and single-use plastics. However, the Haritha Karma Sena will continue to collect user fees for waste management services across the State.

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Authorities are also considering restructuring the Haritha Karma Sena user fee based on house size, with smaller households paying lower fees. The collection of user fees will be subject to stricter audits to ensure transparency.

The proposals were discussed at the first meeting of the restructured State Resource Group (SRG) under the Local Self Government Department (LSGD). The meeting was attended by Minister KM Shaji, State Planning Board Vice Chairman KM Chandrasekhar and member Dr PP Balan.

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A sub-committee has been formed to conduct a comprehensive study of waste management practices and formulate scientific and sustainable projects. Kerala Panchayat Association president Anil Akkara will head the committee, with former Clean Kerala Company Limited managing director Kabeer B Haroon serving as convener.

₹5,000 fine for unauthorised hoardings

The LSGD has also directed local body secretaries to impose a ₹5,000 fine for each unauthorised board, banner, poster or flag displayed on roadsides or in public places.

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Those responsible will also have to bear the cost of removing and disposing of the material. If local body secretaries fail to enforce the directive or recover the fines, the amount will be recovered from their salaries, according to the directive.