Kochi: A 31-year-old man is battling for his life after a quarrel among a group of friends escalated into an attack in which he was allegedly doused with petrol and set ablaze in Piravom in Kochi in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the injured, Arun Prakash (31), of Kakkad in Piravom, sustained severe burn injuries covering over 70% of his body and is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

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Piravom police have booked four men - Jishnu, Chandanu, Salbarin, and another youth known locally as ‘Chakknoole’, all natives of Piravom - in connection with the attack. Jishnu, who allegedly poured petrol on Arun and set him ablaze, also suffered burns to his hands and is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam under police custody.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 12.15 am and 1.30 am near Kochu Pally Ground along Sneha Bhavan Road in Piravom. Arun was talking with his friends when he received a phone call from Jishnu asking him to come to a nearby location on Sneha Bhavan Road.

According to the FIR and statements recorded by police, an argument broke out when Arun reached the spot.

The confrontation turned violent when Jishnu allegedly uncapped a plastic bottle containing petrol and poured the fuel over Arun. He abused Arun and threatened to set him on fire. Police said three others also encouraged him.

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Jishnu then lit a lighter and threw the flame at Arun, setting him on fire. He suffered extensive burns to his body. The flames also caught Jishnu’s hands.

Phone call led to confrontation

Police said the confrontation stemmed from a dispute that began with a phone call earlier on Wednesday.

“Jishnu had recently returned from the Gulf. He had reportedly been consuming alcohol with his friends at another location when Arun repeatedly called his mobile phone. He tried six or seven times, but Jishnu did not pick up, and Arun was frustrated,” a police officer said.

In the next attempt, Jishnu’s stepmother answered the call. “Arun, who apparently thought it was Jishnu who had answered the phone, used foul language at the woman and questioned why the call had not been answered earlier. This reportedly led to a confrontation between Arun and Jishnu and later to the attack,” the officer added.

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Police officials said the group had initially procured the petrol on the pretext of refuelling another scooter. However, the situation escalated after they exchanged challenges and dares during the phone dispute.

“He poured the petrol on Arun, but whether it was to scare him or kill him is unclear. But when he lit the lighter, the petrol caught fire easily, burning both of them,” said the officer.

The police said Arun and all accused persons were known to each other and had previous cases registered against them in connection with substance abuse and criminal activities.

One of them is reportedly a history-sheeter included on the police station’s rowdy list and has nearly 10 criminal cases against him. He had also previously faced preventive detention under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The accused have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 296(b) (obscene and abusive language), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 124(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 3(5) (joint criminal liability/common intention).

Formal arrest procedures and detailed interrogation of the accused are underway. Meanwhile, Arun’s condition remains critical.