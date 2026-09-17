Idukki: A migrant worker was attacked and killed by a wild elephant near Ayyanpara in Santhanpara here on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Shiva Kumar (28), a native of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm while Kumar was walking along the road from Ayyanpara towards a company estate. A friend who was accompanying him reportedly spotted the elephant and fled the scene.

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Kumar is suspected to have been attacked by a lone wild elephant. Forest Department officials and police reached the spot and initiated further proceedings.

The Forest Department had not received any prior information about the presence of the elephant in the area.