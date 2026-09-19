Kasaragod: Kasaragod has become the first district in Kerala to introduce a microchipping system for stray dogs, aimed at creating a centralised digital record of their management.

The Kasaragod Municipality and the Animal Husbandry Department launched the system at the General Hospital compound. The dog-catching team vaccinated stray dogs against rabies, microchipped them, and released them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chip, implanted under the skin on the dog’s neck, serves as a digital identity and can store details including where the animal was caught, vaccination and sterilisation records, treatment, GPS location, dog-bite incidents, medication, revaccination, and death.

The Animal Husbandry Department said the initiative was the first step towards digitising stray dog management and would be expanded through the district-level anti-rabies vaccination programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system uses the ‘Shwan Suraksha Digital Platform’ developed by Bengaluru-based Data Power Technologies. It has already been introduced in Mysuru and Manipal in Karnataka, while discussions are underway to extend it to municipal areas across Kerala, said M K Sahadevan, CEO of Data Power Technologies.