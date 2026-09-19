Kottayam: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly downloading the Malayala Manorama e-paper and illegally circulating it through social media.

The accused has been identified as Rafeek, 40, of Kozhisheri House, Paingottur, Chelembra, in Malappuram. The Kottayam West police arrested him following a complaint filed by Malayala Manorama with the Director General of Police (DGP).

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According to the case, Rafeek allegedly downloaded the Malayala Manorama e-paper in PDF format and circulated it through WhatsApp groups and other social media groups. He also allegedly sold copies of the e-paper.

The FIR states that the accused violated copyright regulations and caused financial loss to the organisation. Police also seized the phone allegedly used by him.

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The arrest was made by Circle Inspector Anoop Jose, Sub-Inspector V S Girish Kumar and Senior Civil Police Officer Ranjith Kumar.