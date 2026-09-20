Thiruvananthapuram: Objections have mounted against the draft Kerala University Students’ Code of Conduct Regulations, which propose restrictions on political activities on the university campus and affiliated colleges. University officials, however, said no decision was taken yet to implement the proposed rules.

The draft regulations were recently considered by the university syndicate. According to members of the Left-aligned Kerala University Employees’ Union, the proposed rules seek to restrict protests, dharnas, membership drives, putting up posters and graffiti on walls, fund collection, events featuring political personalities and online campaigning by student organisations.

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The proposed regulations also give heads of departments on the university campus and principals of affiliated colleges the power to initiate action against students who violate the rules, the union members said.

Students involved in violent activities could face suspension for up to one year. The proposed penalties include a fine of ₹5,000 for students, ₹10,000 for political organisations and ₹1 lakh for repeated violations.

According to the draft, unpaid fines would be treated as arrears. This could lead to proceedings including revenue recovery and possible attachment of property. The proposed rules also mention withholding examination results and initiating criminal proceedings under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The Kerala University Employees’ Union has opposed the draft, alleging that it seeks to curtail political activities and organisational participation by students on campuses. The union said it would launch protests if the regulations are implemented.

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However, Kerala University Registrar Resmi R clarified that the regulations are still only at the draft stage.

“The syndicate meeting discussed the Code of Conduct Regulations, and only a draft based on a similar code at MG University, Kottayam, and a High Court order has been prepared. The final code will be brought out only after discussions with stakeholders, including students,” she told PTI.

No order has been issued to implement the proposed regulations, she added.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the proposed restrictions on political activities by student organisations on campuses.

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In a Facebook post late on Saturday, Vijayan said attempts to keep politics and political awareness away from campuses stemmed from a fear of a generation that questions.

He said the Constitution gave every citizen who attained the age of 18 the right to vote and participate in choosing governments. According to Vijayan, preventing young people from thinking politically, organising and responding while studying in educational institutions would amount to depriving them of their democratic rights.

Vijayan also pointed to the role played by campuses and student movements in the country’s social and political development, from the freedom struggle to movements against authoritarian measures after Independence.

He said campuses had, at various points, played a significant role in shaping the political course of the country and that attempts to completely prohibit political activities on campuses could not be accepted.

Vijayan called for campuses to remain spaces for ideological dialogue and struggles for rights. He also warned that the state is certain to witness strong protests if the proposed restrictions were not withdrawn.

(With agency inputs)